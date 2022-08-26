Knut discloses how he secretly tells fans if he’s doing an advertisement for a scam

"I'll take whatever sponsorship comes my way. I'll still say if it is a scam."

With the ever-rising popularity of sponsored streams on Twitch, sometimes it can be difficult to tell if a content creator is truly interested in or passionate about what they were advertising for.

But the Norwegian bodybuilding streamer Knut has a solution.

Admitting on his stream that he’ll take on just about any sponsored stream, because who doesn’t love money, Knut told his viewers yesterday that if he ever finds himself doing #ad content for a particularly sketchy brand, he’ll make sure to let fans know—even if he has to do it through code.

“We have to be realer, boys,” he said. “I’ll take whatever sponsorship comes my way. I’ll still say if it is a scam, OK. I’ll still tell you if this is a scam.”

Though he might not be able to do so in a forward manner, Knut went on to explain to viewers that if a sponsor is a “scam,” he will start his content by making a very specific gesture signaling to everyone that he’s only in it for the money and doesn’t believe in the product.

Knut said that his signal for scams will be him looking directly at the camera with an overtly fake smile and he’ll slowly raise his hand with a thumbs up. For people who might be new to watching Knut, the gesture might seem benign, but experienced viewers know the bodybuilder for being no-nonsense yet relaxed at the same time.