Kai Cenat allegedly failed to help friend who was sexually assaulted

Kai Cenat, Twitch’s biggest breakout star in 2022, came under fire yesterday when a female friend of his came forward alleging that Djigui Sack sexually assaulted her at a party she went to with Cenat.

Cenat’s female friend Jovi said that she attended a party with Cenat last weekend and while at the party, Cenat advised her to go to a room that would be safe while she sobered up. After falling asleep Jovi said that she was awoken by a man sexually assaulting her.

While she has reiterated numerous times on social media, including Instagram and Twitter, that she does not blame Cenat for the actions of the person who assaulted her. She was clearly frustrated by what appeared to be a lack of cooperation by Cenat in helping her find her assailant.

On January 1st 2023 I was raped at a party by a COMPLETE stranger.I was invited to this party by someone I thought to be a friend. I asked for help and It’s not going anywhere so I’ve decided to take it to social media. His name is Djigui Sack. pic.twitter.com/KuEbLYAPLq — Jovilicious (@thejovipena) January 6, 2023

“I don’t believe Kai is to blame,” she wrote. “However he was involved whether you agree or not it’s just fact. He’s the only person I knew at this party and he’s the one who told me to go upstairs where everything occurred.”

Cenat has not publicly addressed the incident, but he will likely do so the next time he goes live on Twitch, which should be either tonight or tomorrow. This piece will be updated when he speaks on the situation.

6: i described what the person looked like to my friend Who had invited me and he said he didn’t know the person. however after digging for a day and a half I found the person’s Instagram and that they have been friends for years pic.twitter.com/5xFSJRh4Ns — Jovilicious (@thejovipena) January 6, 2023

Jovi said in other posts on social media that she does not intend on suing anyone. She also addressed accusations from commenters that she is making statements in order to get money and clout by saying that she doesn’t want money from her assailant only for him to go to jail. She added that she intends on deactivating her social media accounts once these matters have been dealt with.

“I’m sorry to Kai but I’m not the one who created this mess,” she wrote. “I’m sorry to have accused him over text of knowing what happened to me since that’s just an assumption on my part. Even though I have been shown absolutely no sympathy from his side. I sympathize with him. However I will never defend a rapist. I don’t care if they’re my family.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.