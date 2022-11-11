Jinnytty banned on Twitch for ‘ridiculous’ sexual conduct violation

Popular travel and IRL streamer Jinnytty has been temporarily suspended from Twitch for the fourth time, her second in 2022, this time for showing fake latex breasts in an allegedly sexual manner.

Jinnytty is most well-known on Twitch for her globetrotting IRL streams. Visiting the likes of Thailand, Singapore, Netherlands, and more in only the past months, Jinnytty is one of the most well-traveled creators on the platform. Fans of the popular Korean streamer were shocked to see Jinny’s name appear on the automated StreamerBans Twitter account on Nov. 11, as the creator saw her fourth total suspension from the platform.

The recently signed TSM streamer quickly responded to her ban off Twitch on Twitter. Jinnytty initially suspected that she was banned for a ‘sponge cock’ that came with a children’s magic kit she showed off on stream before her ban.

“Are you kidding me I’m dying laughing legit,” Jinny mocked her ban. “Not even sexual but Twitch being ridiculous not the first time.”

OK IT WASNT THE COCK WHEW BUT IT WAS THE FAKE BOOB I WORE AS A JOKE MONTHS AGO HUH? — TSM Jinnytty (@Jinnytty1) November 11, 2022

One hour after her ban, Jinnytty returned to clarify that she was instead banned for an incident that occurred on stream several months ago. The Twitch streamer claimed that she was instead banned for showing a pair of fake latex breasts on stream, supposedly displaying and holding the fake breasts in a sexual manner.

Fellow streamers, including the likes of Fanfan and Joey Kao quickly rallied around the streamer, criticizing Twitch for its belated banning of Jinny. It is not exactly clear when Jinny will be cleared of her ban, but given this is her fourth ban overall and the second of the year, her suspension may last up to a week. For now, Jinny’s channel remains inaccessible.