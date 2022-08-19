It’s gonna be GR-R-REAT: Tony the Tiger becomes first mascot turned VTuber streamer

VTubing is a growing community on Twitch, with more and more virtual avatars making a space for themselves in the streaming world thanks to their unique appearances, over the top personas, and the connection they have with their loyal fans and viewers. VTubing has become so popular, in fact, that a popular cereal mascot has decided to become a VTuber themselves.

That’s right: Tony the Tiger is coming to Twitch.

Frosted Flakes is collaborating with Twitch for a strange new partnership that has Tony the Tiger becoming a VTuber and hosting an event on Aug. 19 called Tony the Tiger’s GR-R-REAT CEREAL BOWL OF GR-R-REATNESS.

This is the first time that a mascot has decided to become a VTuber.

“This innovative concept taps into the growing popularity of VTubing on Twitch, where we saw VTubing content increase 467% year-over-year last year,” Adam Harris, Global Head of Twitch’s brand partnership studio, said.

Don’t know who needs to hear this today but … You’re GR-R-REAT! — Frosted Flakes (@frosted_flakes) June 3, 2022

What is Tony the Tiger’s GR-R-REAT CEREAL BOWL OF GR-R-REATNESS?

Honestly, we are not too sure. Very few details have been revealed about the upcoming event and it’s still unclear what game Tony the Tiger will be playing. It will most likely be a battle royale. Tony the Tiger will be joined by Brennon “GoldGlove” O’Neill, Chrissy Costanza, and Jakeem “BigCheese” Johnson.

The two-hour livestream will have Tony the Tiger revealing his “custom Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes” gaming setup, “complete with a milk-coolant PC.”

Harris said: “Together with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, we’re producing a made-for-the-Twitch-community live experience that introduces a beloved character to well-known Twitch streamers, fosters a healthy dose of competition, and encourages viewers to interact with Tony the Tiger in real-time in chat.”

The Twitch stream will be on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5-7 PM EST.

You can watch it here: Twitch.tv/TonyTheTiger.

This is strangely not the first time Tony the Tiger has attempted to become an online influencer. Tony the Tiger has been all over TikTok since Feb. 2022. So if you’ve ever wanted to see Tony the Tiger do a viral dance trend… now you know.