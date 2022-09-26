Inugami Korone explains what’s preventing her from using one of her most popular Vtuber models

VTubers often use new costumes to commemorate a milestone they have achieved. During summer, a bunch of Hololive VTubers got a new summer outfit while others received 3D models for their anniversaries. Korone, however, has a unique outfit called the “Furball” model.

This model shows Korone as a cute puppy without much of the anime features VTubers are known for. The model gained popularity because of its unique appearance which her audience liked. Since she had the model made herself, it means that it gets a little complicated for her when she plans on using it. But she would like to clarify that it’s not about jealousy at all.

In a stream on Sept. 19, 2022, she discussed the reason why the furball model doesn’t get as much screen time as her other models. Her reason boils down to consideration.

“For example, if I get a bunch of stuff made for me and use it all the time—it’s kinda, you know what I mean?” she said. Most likely alluding to her wanting to prevent any feelings of unfairness from the other talents of Hololive.

She then said that it’s not an imposed rule by management, but a self-imposed rule. She talked to management about it and they have arrived at that conclusion.

Hololive is a cohesive unit that sometimes the VTubers themselves refer to it as their family and Korone doesn’t want any of that to change. It’s understandable why Korone wants to keep it that way, so for us in the Furball faction, we just have to wait.