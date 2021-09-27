How to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2021

Make sure you're using the right time zones.

This year’s Tokyo Game Show will feature a schedule loaded with 46 programs across four days—and there are a plethora of ways for gamers to watch.

Because the event is being held in Japanese local time, if you look at a schedule for the event, you might need to do some time conversions to figure out exactly when events are taking place.

While the event begins on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10am in Japan, that will be 8pm CT on Wednesday, Sept. 29 for American viewers.

For American viewers, the show will start at 8pm CT on Thursday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 2 as well. On Friday, Oct. 1, it will begin at 7pm CT.

The show will run throughout the night with each day of programming concluding around 9am to 10am CT.

There are four different English language broadcasts for the Tokyo Game Show. It can be watched on the organization’s official YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. It also has a special broadcast available on Twitter.

The event’s full schedule can be viewed on the Tokyo Game Show 2021 website.