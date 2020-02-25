How to sign up for World of Warcraft Shadowlands beta

Battle for Azeroth has come to its bloody and brutal end. N’Zoth, the Corrupter is dead and all is well in the World of Warcraft. Or is it? The battle may be over, but the war has just begun.

While the champions of Azeroth were busy fighting an Old God, Sylvanas Windrunner was up to no good. She took the Helm of Domination from Bolvar Fordragon, ripped it into one thousand tiny pieces, and opened up a rift between the world of the living and the dead.

Shadowlands is World of Warcraft’s seventh expansion and it includes new factions (covenants), high-end raids, a level squish, and more. It’s set to release sometime in 2020, but for now, players have the open beta to look forward to.

A fixed date for the beta has yet to be revealed, but it’s expected to come soon. May or June is a safe estimate.

How to sign up for the Shadowlands beta

To sign up for the Shadowlands open beta, simply head to the official World of Warcraft: Shadowlands website, log in with your Battle.net account, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click opt-in now.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This should immediately sign you up for the beta.

If Battle for Azeroth is anything to go by, beta invites will be sent out in waves. You may not receive an invitation as soon as the beta launches, but be patient. If you’re lucky, you’ll get one soon enough.

If and when you’re chosen to be a part of the beta, you’ll receive an email from Blizzard.