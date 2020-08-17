How to get Crowns and Kudos in Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is taking the world by storm, combining elements of the battle royale genre with irresistibly cute and squishy blob people in an obstacle course of epic proportions.

But like any good battle royale, Fall Guys has a currency that can be used to unlock new skins, colors, and more, giving players the option to personalize their characters and add some flair to the game.

Here’s how to earn Crowns and Kudos in Fall Guys.

How to get Crowns

Rare items found in the Fall Guys shop can be purchased with a special currency called Crowns.

At the moment, the only way to earn Crowns is by winning matches and completing season rewards. If you’re new to the game or you’re struggling to pick up wins, you may have to resort to Kudos.

How to get Kudos

Kudos, Fall Guys’ secondary form of currency, can be used to purchase cosmetic items to customize your character. These coins can change the color, pattern, face, upper, lower, and theatrics of your character, adding a range of palettes, outfits, and emotes.

You can earn Kudos by playing and winning games or using real money. Over a long period of time, your Kudos will build up, regardless of whether you win or lose a match. Eventually, you’ll have enough to invest in a sweet new outfit.

If you want to skip the grind, though, and stock up on Kudos right now, you can purchase them in the PlayStation Store or on Steam. A total of 12,500 Kudos costs $4.99, while 170,000 Kudos will set you back $49.99.