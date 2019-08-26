How to download and install addons in WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic is almost here.

The 15-year-old MMORPG is going back to its roots where there’s no such thing as LFR (looking for raid) and the spirit of the community and what server you play on mean something.

Thanks to Blizzard and advocators from the Nostalrius private server, the release of Classic will give players the opportunity to replay one of the most legendary games in history.

But things are going to be a little different this time and addons will be taking center stage. Back in the day, only the most dedicated levelers, raiders, and PvPers opted for addons. The casual player might have installed an addon or two, but it was rookie numbers compared to retail WoW.

Addons are standard practice in BFA. If you’re not running a whole set of addons, tweaking the appearance of your UI, and using tools to min-max your DPS, you’re frankly missing out.

But how do you download and install addons in WoW Classic? It’s the same as it’s always been.

You can find a long list of compatible addons on a number of websites. Curseforge probably has the largest selection of addons, but Wowinterface and Willitclassic are great, too.

Once you’ve found the desired addon, click download and extract the ZIP file to your WoW Classic addon folder.

You can do this by navigating to the addon file, right-clicking on it, and choosing Extract All. Next, find your World of Warcraft folder (Program Files (x86)), choose _classic_ (not _retail_), click Interface, and finally AddOns.

After you’ve extracted the files to your AddOns folder, log in to WoW Classic and your addons should appear in the bottom left of your character screen.