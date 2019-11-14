Former Overwatch League pro and current streamer Daniel “Dafran” Francesca had his Twitch channel banned today.

The suspension will last for 30 days and it’s likely related to an incident that happened on his stream a couple of days ago. Dafran got angry and roasted his teammates after losing an Overwatch ranked match on Nepal. The clip of the incident has since been deleted, but Dafran ended up rage-quitting his stream after the game.

Dafran said he hated his team before focusing on flaming the team’s support player. “Fuck you, you piece of shit, fucking piece of shit, fucking Ana player,” Dafran said. “Uninstall the fucking game, you fucking piece of shit. Oh my fucking God.”

Today, after his channel was suspended, Dafran said he says “stupid shit all the time,” but this time, it actually hurt him. He will appeal the ban.

dafran on Twitter I got banned 30 days my dudes. I will try and appeal it Reason: You all know I say stupid shit all the time. This time my ignorance fucked me 😀 I will keep u updated on the appeal

Twitch never comments on the length of suspensions publicly, leaving it up to banned streamers to reveal that information. Twitch has specific rules for harassment.

“Harassment is any content or activity that attempts to intimidate, degrade, abuse, or bully others, or creates a hostile environment for others, and is prohibited,” the site’s terms say.

“Violating our policy against harassment will result in your account being suspended. Depending on the severity of the offense, harassers may be indefinitely suspended on the first violation.” Temporary bans range from one to 30 days according to Twitch and the platform keeps a record of all past violations, which can lead to an indefinite suspension if the user accumulates multiple suspensions over time.

Dafran has a tumultuous past in competitive Overwatch, as he was banned once from throwing matches on his stream. Right after the ban was lifted, Dafran made into the OWL with the Atlanta Reign but retired from the pro scene before finishing the season.