Dafran rage quits on stream

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Atlanta Reign Overwatch streamer Daniel “Dafran” Francesca burst into a fit of rage on camera yesterday.

The outburst happened during a ranked match on Nepal. Dafran, known for his DPS play, was playing Baptiste. The score was tied 1-1 and both teams had 99 percent of the point.

Dafran ragequit and ends stream after he lost Clip of dafran Playing Overwatch – Clipped by ReeceTwin

Dafran erupted after his team lost the fight and was driven out of the point. “I hate my team,” Dafran said. “I hate you all.”

Dafran directed the brunt of his anger toward the other support on the team.

“Fuck you, you piece of shit, fucking piece of shit, fucking Ana player,” Dafran said. “Uninstall the fucking game, you fucking piece of shit. Oh my fucking God.”

At this point, he left the game and went straight to his desktop. “I’m fucking done,” Dafran repeated three times. “See you tomorrow.”

The streamer was already frustrated with his team before the match ended. “I actually can’t do more,” he complained after being killed while saving his team’s push. Dafran’s team sat comfortably in the point and held it until 99 percent, prompting the overtime warning to appear.

Dafran was a pro for the Atlanta Reign early in the Overwatch League’s second season. He helped the Reign reach the stage one playoffs but retired from pro play earlier this year. Dafran returned to a “comfy streamer life” as a partnered streamer with the team.