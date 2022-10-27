‘I’m sick and tired of this bullsh*t!’: Hasan has hit his wit’s end with fatphobia outrage

The man's had enough, and he didn't hold back.

Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker weighed in on the fatphobia debate taking the internet by storm after Taylor Swift was accused of promoting it in her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video, which has since been edited.

It’s a topic the plain-spoken political commentator has seen crop up time and time again, and he’s at his wit’s end with it—especially after seeing a social media user accuse a contestant on a blindfolded speed dating show of being fatphobic because he rejected his date once he realized her weight.

“Nathan, the dude that buzzed her, hugged every single girl that sat down, and when he realized they were fat, he immediately pressed the buzzer. This dude is actually just fatphobic,” said the user.

this video is misleading because Nathan, the dude that buzzed her, hugged every single girl that sat down and when he realized they were fat, he immediately pressed the buzzer. This dude is actually just fatphobic. https://t.co/TPkxmMFcBy — PRESAVE SO BAD • JD they/them (@jd_occasionally) October 24, 2022

“What are you supposed to do?” said Hasan while talking about it during his Oct. 26 stream. “Is he supposed to go on a date and live happily ever after with someone he is not physically attracted to?”

He finds it “so fucking strange” anyone would point the finger at someone for doing that when it’s a perfectly normal thing anyone would do—as long as they’re respectful about it. The Turkish-American star believes any human who claims they don’t do that is lying.

“Maybe your preference is broader than someone else’s, but that’s crazy to say!”

Screengrab via Hasan on YouTube

To round off his take on the issue, he went on a hilarious rant to point out the hypocrisy of it all.

“If I click on people’s profiles who are like, ‘Yes Queen! You’re right!’ and see Harry Styles on there, I’m going to lose my fucking shit,” he said.

“Do you like Harry Styles because he’s unattractive? No. You find him fucking sexy. You want to fuck harry Styles. You don’t want to fuck the fat dude that’s down the corner from you that’s also crunching numbers in your fucking workplace!”

Then, the oft-outspoken Twitch streamer ended it with a furious bang—by yelling “Shut the fuck up. I’m sick and tired of this bullshit!” directly into the camera.

Hasan’s comments have been doing the rounds on social media, and a lot of people agreed with him. In their view, there’s a difference between not treating overweight people with respect, which is something all people should do, and not finding every single overweight person attractive.

That’s the point he was trying to make, and it was heard loud and clear.