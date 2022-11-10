FaZe Clan let MrBeast pick a new member on their behalf, and he chose a YouTube star

He only had one person in mind.

As one of the biggest professional esports and entertainment organizations in the world, FaZe Clan is always looking for exciting new content creators to join their ever-growing empire. So far, their selection process has been top-notch.

They’ve got some big names in their ranks, including co-owner Nicholas “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, as well as Richard “Banks” Bengtson, Kris “Swagg” Lamberson, and even rappers Lil Yachty and Snoop Dogg.

Still, it pays to have a helping hand to select new FaZe Clan talent, and who could cover that role better than YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson?

Photo via FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan invited MrBeast to their headquarters in Los Angeles and gave him a private tour. They filmed the whole thing in a YouTube video and even had some surprises in store.

At the end of the tour, FaZe Clan co-owner Nordan “Rain” Shat gave MrBeast the honor of picking the organization’s next recruit. He insisted it could be anyone, literally anyone, he wanted.

MrBeast only had one person in mind—fellow YouTuber Eric “Airrack” Decker.

He called him up and pitched the question.

“Do you want to join FaZe Clan? Yes or no? Right now!” he said. Airrack seemed a little taken aback at first, but accepted the scintillating offer immediately.

Airrack will be a welcome addition to their content creator roster. His YouTube videos revolve around expensive challenge videos that are somewhat similar to MrBeast’s videos. But they have their own unique style and tend to be on a smaller scale.

He’s not exactly small. He hit more than ten million subscribers on the Google platform, and now that he’s an official FaZe member, his popularity is bound to skyrocket.