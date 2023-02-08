Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatMan, and CouRage can’t help but laugh at their performance in Fortnite Turbo Tuesday tournament

True gaming entertainers have a knack for making fun content even when their gameplay is not quite up to snuff.

It’s always a hilarious moment whenever Dr Disrespect breaks character, but the content that came out of his squad’s recent hilariously inept Fortnite performance might be one of the best yet.

It was a star-studded, hyped day for a Fortnite tournament featuring the high-profile squad of the Doc, TimTheTatman, Ninja, and CouRage dropping in for Tfue’s Turbo Tuesday event. But there was just one problem—the superstar foursome got bounced almost immediately.

But that was just fine for the entertaining group. The streamers soon had a hilarious realization and the ensuing clips were some of the funniest videos to come out of their streams in recent memory.

When one of Tim’s chatters said that “the thumbnails for this tournament took longer than the performance of the team,” it sent the group into a downward spiral of laughter. CouRage then pointed out Doc’s always-high production value with a comic-style image of the squad in the background.

Doc then flexed an impressively-made transition cutscene, and that sent the squad into complete hysterics. A tweet posted by CouRage highlighted the streams of all three individuals, further leaning into the hilarity of the situation.

All the custom graphics to literally get dead last and quit 😂@timthetatman @DrDisrespect pic.twitter.com/KzhcRd5E6J — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 8, 2023

“There was more time that went into the production of the graphics than we lasted in the tournament, dude,” Tim said through contagious laughter.

It just goes to show that you don’t necessarily need to be the best at a game to be successful in content creation. Sometimes, you just have to be really bad at the game but also have some expensive graphics.