Dr Disrespect inks deal to remain with Twitch

One of the most polarizing gaming personalities is sticking with Twitch. Dr Disrespect has signed a deal to continue his career as an exclusive content creator for Twitch, the streamer announced today.

The Doc announced the new deal in an amazing reveal video. While sitting in a military dropship with two pilots, the 38-year-old streaming star ended up going on one of his classic rants about dominating the gaming world before jumping through the front windshield and flying away.

Streaming to billions around the world, only on @Twitch pic.twitter.com/nwfsjDJCWj — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) March 12, 2020

Dr Disrespect signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal to keep his services on Twitch, according to esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau. The Doc has been one of the faces of the streaming platform for the past few years and has brought in an average of 31,000 viewers per stream in 2020 so far.

Slasher also reported that multiple other big-name streamers signed with Twitch months ago, but both the streaming platform and its content creators agreed to hold out on announcements until just recently. Last week, for example, Pokimane announced that she was staying with Twitch after securing a multi-year contract from the company.

DrDisrespect and several other big name streamers including Pokimane who made her own announcement last week had re-signed to Twitch months ago, but Twitch and its most important creators had decided not to make official announcements until now, sources said — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 12, 2020

This is a major win for Twitch in the streaming war that began to heat up last year with the emergence of Microsoft’s Mixer and YouTube Gaming. Huge streamers like Ninja and shroud both decided to switch to Mixer last year, while others decided to take their talents to YouTube. It was a worrying trend for Twitch to see multiple huge names leaving the brand.

More announcements could be made soon in the streaming world since other big-name streamers reportedly locked in deals with Twitch to remain exclusive. But for now, fans know that they can watch the Doc on Twitch for the foreseeable future.