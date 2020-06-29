Disguised Toast upset he didn’t speak out more amid Offline TV sexual harassment situation

"It's not enough to just be one of the good ones."

Disguised Toast spoke up about recent allegations that have come to light concerning former Offline TV member Fedmyster last night.

Last week, two members of the Offline TV house, Yvonnie and LilyPichu, released statements detailing instances where they claim Fedmyster went into their rooms uninvited and made advances toward them.

Following the news, Fedmyster was immediately removed from Offline TV. But the information going public still led to reactions from people associated with Offline TV, like Pokimane and Disguised Toast.

While talking to his stream last night, Toast seemed to be upset with himself for the actions of Fedmyster, almost appearing to cry while saying that he felt like he could have done more.

“It’s not enough to just be one of the good ones and be respectful of women,” he said. “I feel like there’s always more I could have done. Not just for the girls, but when I see it happening, I feel like I should have said something or said more and was more firm and more encouraging.”

Yesterday, Pokimane spoke out on her stream as well, detailing the facts that she was aware of regarding Fedmyster. During her statement, Poki admitted that Fedmyster was a “big reason” why she personally left the Offline TV streamer house.

In an effort to try to move the situation forward, Toast added that the onus is on men to support and look out for women. Even though there are many men in the gaming community being exposed for alleged harassment, Toast feels it’s the job of all other men to protect potential victims.

“It’s the good guys’ responsibility to just speak up more and create an environment that’s more safe,” he said. “So people are more comfortable and trust you in the event that they want to tell you something.”