Disguised Toast says Twitch offered him 30 times less than Facebook Gaming in 2019, was ‘the most insulted [he’s] ever felt’

Disguised Toast might be one of the more well-known names in the streaming industry after his time broadcasting games like Hearthstone, Teamfight Tactics, and, most recently, Among Us. You’d think he’d be a hot commodity for any streaming platform to acquire. But in a recent stream, the 29-year-old revealed that the offer he got from Twitch in 2019 was astronomically low.

The offer that Twitch made to him two years ago was 30 times less in comparison to the offer he received from competing platforms, like Facebook Gaming, according to Toast. This was ultimately one of the biggest reasons for his decision to switch platforms, especially because he was already one of the more successful creators on the site.

“So, a lot of people wonder why I changed platforms,” Toast said. “It’s because two years ago, Twitch offered me less money than what I was already making on the platform, and I told them this is the most insulted I’ve ever felt.”

He even asked his fellow content creator friends what they were offered by Twitch and they said they were set to get half of what they’d receive from YouTube and Facebook. It was mindboggling for Toast to try to understand why he was essentially lowballed when he was one of the larger faces of the platform and still rising in popularity.

He also revealed that during his negotiations with Twitch in 2019, his agent brought up a point about how Toast was one of the platform’s biggest Asian content creators and was “good representation.” In response, however, the 29-year-old claimed that the company said Toast wasn’t a big Asian streamer and even compared him to legendary League of Legends player and T1 star, Faker.

Now, Toast is still looking for a place to call home after leaving Facebook Gaming last week. One option that he could choose is YouTube Gaming, which has become a rising choice for many content creators over the past year. Big-name streamers like TimTheTatman, DrLupo, CouRage, Valkyrae, and Dr Disrespect have all made the switch and have seen plenty of success since.