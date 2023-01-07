Different energy: XQc explains why he isn’t calling for Kai Cenat to be banned like Mizkif

Popular streamer xQc gave his opinions today on the evolving allegations made by influencer Jovi, who claims she was sexually assaulted by one of Kai Cenat’s friends, Djigui Seck. Most notably, xQc stated that he is not calling for Cenat to be banned unlike Mizkif several months ago due to specific differences in the alleged victim’s response.

On Sept. 19, Twitch streamer AdrianahLee went live to speak on her alleged sexual assault by fellow streamer CrazySlick. The streamer went on to state that her initial follow-up statement was coerced by popular streamers Mizkif and Maya Higa. Among many viewers and fellow streamers, xQc notably called for Mizkif to be banned from Twitch due to his involvement in the alleged cover-up.

On January 1st 2023 I was raped at a party by a COMPLETE stranger.I was invited to this party by someone I thought to be a friend. I asked for help and It’s not going anywhere so I’ve decided to take it to social media. His name is Djigui Sack. pic.twitter.com/KuEbLYAPLq — Jovilicious (@thejovipena) January 6, 2023

On Jan. 5, 2023, Instagram influencer Jovi stated that she was sexually assault by a stranger at rising Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s New Year’s Eve party. After Jovi made the allegations, she stated that she was frustrated that Cenat seemed uncooperative in identifying her assailant and alleged that Cenat may have even known for the sexual assault. Since then, Jovi recanted her statements and apologized to Cenat for implying that he may have been involved in the cover-up of her alleged assault.

Reacting to the initial outbreak of the allegations, xQc addressed why he has not called for Cenat to be banned off the platform, unlike Mizkif. Being criticized by his chat for drawing a different conclusion, xQc admitted he “doesn’t have the same energy as he did with the Mizkif thing,” though xQc went on to explain why.

Watching through Jovi’s conversation with Twitch streamer heylilboom, xQc stated that Jovi casted doubt over her accusations against Cenat. “Even [Jovi] admitted that what she accused him of initially ‘looked like that’ at the time and could be not true.”

Since making his statement, Cenat has officially responded to the situation and stated that he has contacted authorities regarding the alleged assault.