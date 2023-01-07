Kai Cenat responds to sexual assault controversy: ‘I didn’t go nowhere but the police’

On Jan. 5, 2023 popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was criticized by fellow influencer Jovi, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by one of Cenat’s friends, Djigui Seck, at a party hosted by the Twitch star. Cenat has since responded, outlining his relation with both parties and the actions he has taken since the allegations broke.

Instagram influencer Jovi stated she was sexually assaulted by an unknown assailant at Kai Cenat’s New Years Eve party in New York after falling asleep. Jovi later claimed that she was assaulted by Djigui Seck, a known friend to Kai Cenat. Initially, Jovi criticized Cenat, as she originally saw Cenat as being uncooperative in identifying the accused, though has since recanted such statements.

On Jan. 6, Cenat returned to stream with the purpose of addressing the allegations and explaining his actions over the past day. At the beginning on the broadcast Cenat explained his relation to both parties, explaining that he did not know Jovi prior, but that Djigui Seck has been a close friend since high school.

Cenat went on to explain that he did not initially reply to Jovi or respond to the accusations across any of his social media platforms because he immediately contacted his legal team and authorities on the matter. “I don’t blame y’all for asking me,” Cenat said. “As soon as this was brought to my attention, I didn’t go nowhere but the police. I went to my legal team and I went to the police. This is a serious topic, let’s go to the police.”

The Twitch streamer explained that his team reached out to Jovi, stating that he could not make a statement to the matter or respond to the situation. Clarifying he had no knowledge of the alleged assault at his New Years Eve party, Cenat ensured that he has not been in contact with either party involved since hearing both tell their side of the story.

Stepping back from the now ongoing investigation, Cenat discouraged his viewers from visiting her profile and harassing her. “Let me tell y’all something right now. All my viewers, do not go over to her profile and do not harass this young lady. Do not,” Cenat sternly said. “This is why I did not want this to come to the internet.”

Cenat has currently paused all content, including his upcoming subathon, until the situation is dealt with and he feels he is in a comfortable place to resume his regular content schedule. While viewers can only wait to see what happens next, Cenat has taken his hands off the investigation.