British sports channel Sky Sports reportedly deletes multiple IShowSpeed videos following misogyny accusations

Internet celebrity and YouTuber IShowSpeed has been removed from some Sky Sports promotional content during his trip to Craven Cottage to meet his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The move comes after the British broadcasting service Sky was made aware of misogynistic comments made by Speed in the past on his livestreams, according to a report by The Mirror.

Speed traveled to the U.K. to watch the Manchester United soccer player Ronaldo play against London team Fulham at Craven Cottage, their home ground. He was featured in an interview with Geoff Shreeves and was invited to the Sky Sports studio.

His reaction to Ronaldo’s absence from the Manchester United squad yesterday was publicized by Sky and circulated on social media. Re-uploads of his time in the Sky Sports studio remain on YouTube.

Despite the report, Dot Esports found that one tweet made by Sky Sports remains up, however, with one post titled “Speed has had an absolute mare” following United’s win over Aston Villa in the third round of the EFL Cup. Ronaldo was not featured in the squad.

Speed has had an absolute mare 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/4txgh31d7X — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 10, 2022

Other tweets by Sky Sports that featured Speed have been deleted, however.

Speed, who has garnered over 13 million subscribers on YouTube, was criticized following a misogynistic rage-fueled comment on one of his livestreams in April. “Get off the fucking game and do your husband’s dishes, bitch. Shut up! Fuck you,” he said to a woman during a game of VALORANT.

Speed was later banned by VALORANT developer Riot Games. Speed later made a public apology on his Twitter account a few days after the incident.

Speed has continued to grow exponentially on YouTube. He’s gained over 1 million subscribers in the past month, according to Social Blade, and is arguably on the way to becoming one of the most popular streamers on the planet.

He is yet to meet Ronaldo, however.