Blizzard hotfixes WoW’s Ny’alotha, the Waking city ahead of Mythic

The introduction of the Old God N’Zoth has divided World of Warcraft fans. He’s a deadly tentacle swinging monster, reminiscent of Cthulhu, but his place in Azeroth and his evil scheming ways have left much to be desired.

The Ny’alotha, the Waking City raid has been an underwhelming end to the expansion. In comparison to final bosses like Kil’jaeden, The Lich King, or Argus the Unmaker, he’s been easy to defeat.

To add insult to injury, NZoth’s closing cinematic is a letdown, and the raid itself is plagued with bugs. It’s miles away from what fans have come to expect from the game, and for some, it’s a disappointing end to a disappointing expansion.

Luckily, not all is lost. The Mythic iteration of the raid is due to release today at 9am CT. And before it’s too late, Blizzard has stepped in. Here is the full list of dungeon and raid hotfixes for World of Warcraft.

Ny’alotha, the Waking City

Corrected an issue that prevented Protection Paladins’ Blessed Hammer (Talent) from dealing damage to Wrathion, Drest’agath, and Il’gynoth.

Wrathion

Fixed a bug that prevented players from looting Wrathion if he was defeated while transitioning.

Maut

The amount of mana gained by Maut through Dark Offering has been increased on Normal difficulty.

Mana gained by Maut through Devour Manifestation has been increased on Normal difficulty.

N’Zoth the Corruptor