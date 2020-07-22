Asmongold has played more than 1,500 days of retail WoW

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be the most popular World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch, it’s about 1,500 days of game time.

Asmongold showed off his time played in WoW today, and as you might expect, the number was freakishly large. Using an addon called “Altoholic,” he was able to tabulate how much time he’s spent in-game across all of his characters and it came out to 1,501 days.

That’s more than four full years worth of time spent traveling Azeroth, killing raid bosses, navigating dungeons, and, of course, occasionally going AFK in capital cities like Stormwind.

While those stats might not seem too insane to hardcore players, it’s worth noting that WoW, which was released on Nov. 23, 2004, was launched 15 years and seven months ago. That’s 5,720 days in total.

To put that into perspective, since WoW came out, Asmongold’s account has been online and logged into a character on the live servers for more than six hours a day on average.

The Altoholic addon that tabulates time played only counts characters that are on live retail servers. So Asmon’s roughly 36,000 hours of playtime don’t include any time that his account has spent logged into WoW Classic, which he spent a significant amount of time streaming in the fall.

It also doesn’t include any time that Asmon has spent playing on any alpha, beta, or PTR server. While participating in game testing isn’t something that the average player does a lot of, Asmongold takes his job as a content creator and WoW influencer fairly seriously and spends a notable amount of time in the PTR and beta.

In fact, some of his most-watched streams happen immediately after Blizzard puts new content onto WoW test servers.

At the same time, it’s also worth pointing out that while on stream, Asmongold spends a lot of his time logged into WoW without actually doing anything at all. To a degree, his playtime numbers are inflated by the fact that he frequently stands around doing nothing in-game while reacting to a YouTube video or chatting with his viewers.

Regardless, the number is still an impressive one when you consider all of the hours that are missing from the time Asmon has spent on test realms and in Classic.

But when you’re consistently entertaining an audience that’s tens of thousands of viewers deep, there’s not much of a reason to stop playing the 15-year-old title. In the past year, Asmongold’s over 60 million hours watched on Twitch have made him one of the top five most-watched streamers on the platform, according to viewership analytics website SullyGnome.

Meanwhile, Asmongold’s active sub count of 20,188, according to Twitch Tracker, ranks him in the top 15 on the platform as well.

There’s no way that Asmon could have expected that playing a game like WoW would turn into something as profitable for him as it has. But looking at how he’s managed to leverage the title for his own gain, it’s almost no surprise that he’s logged such an impressive amount of time played.