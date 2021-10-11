Amouranth unbanned from Twitch after 3 days

Twitch has unbanned Amouranth after three days, but she remains banned on her main Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Twitch has unbanned Amouranth’s channel today after a three-day ban that began on Oct. 8.

The exact reason for her ban is still unknown, though it was likely due to the sexually suggestive nature of her content both on and off Twitch. At time of writing, Amouranth remains banned from her main Instagram account, where she had millions of followers. Her TikTok account also still appears to be banned.

As Twitch partner and software engineer Commander Root pointed out last week, when Amouranth’s Twitch account was banned, the code still showed her as partnered with the platform.

The account is still the best stream on Twitch! Ohh and also a partner. pic.twitter.com/cFe73WPfv8 — CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) October 8, 2021

Twitch typically keeps streamers partnered when the ban will be temporary and not permanent, so it’s not surprising that Amouranth’s ban was for only a few days. But Amouranth made it seem like her ban might have been permanent. She put a misleading Mizkif clip at the beginning of her “This got me banned on Twitch and Instagram” YouTube video on Oct. 9.

In the clip, Mizkif said, “I think that’s her last ban. She might be gone. End of an era.”

Even though the video’s title implies that Amouranth would tell her viewers why she was banned, the video itself offers little to no information on the actual reason for her ban. Given that Amouranth is now unbanned from Twitch, it’s safe to say that the Oct. 9 video was clickbait and not indicative of a departure from Twitch.

While Amouranth may still be banned on Instagram and TikTok, her Twitter account remains active. Yesterday, while she was still banned on Twitch, Amouranth tweeted out “Guess who got verified FINALLY?” It appears that her main Twitter account has now been verified, a certification for accounts that are deemed “notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category.”