Amouranth has been banned from Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok

Just after 3pm CT today, the unaffiliated Twitch bot that tracks Twitch partner bans tweeted out that popular ASMR streamer Amouranth has been banned from the platform. The URL for Amouranth’s Twitch channel confirms this since it retrieves the “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable” message.

Amouranth confirmed the ban herself with a tweet saying “banned everywhere.” This is her fifth recorded Twitch ban since 2019, with her most recent previous ban being in June.

Her main Instagram account with millions of followers also has been deactivated. But Amouranth’s Instagram “alt account,” Amouranth Too, has not been removed. Her official TikTok account appears to be banned as well.

Amouranth has not yet commented on the reason for these bans and account deactivations. She gained thousands of followers in May for her controversial hot tub streams, which led to a temporary restriction on advertising revenue for her Twitch channel.

More recently, Amouranth has been streaming ASMR content on Twitch to thousands of viewers with suggestive stream titles like “Twins licking the mic.” In her recent streams, Amouranth licks an ear-shaped ASMR microphone while a mirrored, pre-recorded loop performs beside her as a “twin” Amouranth.

It’s unknown whether these social media deactivations are related to her Twitch content or her more explicit content on other platforms.