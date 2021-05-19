Everything we know about Twitch pulling Amouranth’s ad revenue

Popular Twitch streamer Amouranth is known for leading the trendy “Hot Tub” genre on the platform. But according to her, Twitch has disabled her ability to make revenue off of advertisements.

Commercial ad breaks are one of many ways for streamers to make money on Twitch, including direct donations, subscriptions, and bits.

For some, ads are a critical part of their income. And for many Twitch partners, it’s a part of their contract with Twitch that they run ads on their channel regularly.

In a slew of posts on Twitter yesterday, Amouranth said Twitch “indefinitely suspended advertising” on her channel. And according to her, Twitch did so without giving her any notice or warning.

Amouranth did not specifically say that Twitch informed her that the loss of ad revenue was because of a community guideline or terms of service violation.

This is an ALARMING precedent and serves as a stark warning that although content may not ostensibly break community guidelines or Terms of service, Twitch has complete discretion to target individual channels & partially or wholly demonetized them for — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

But she was quick to suggest that it had something to do with her status as a “Hot Tub Streamer,” which makes her “not advertiser friendly.”

there's something to go by. There is no known policy for what results in a streamer being put on this blacklist. With characteristic opacity, The only thing twitch made clear is that it is unclear whether or when my account can be reinstated. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

During her Twitch stream yesterday, Amouranth explained that the closing of this revenue stream won’t break her income. She said she’s more concerned about this potentially happening to someone who would be significantly impacted by a loss of ad revenue.

Amouranth even leaned into the advertising ban by joking to viewers on Instagram Live that they should check out her Twitch stream for the platform’s first “ad-free experience” since ads are disabled on her channel.

Dot Esports has reached out to both Amouranth and Twitch for comment. We’ll update this article as we receive more information from either party.