Amouranth, Indiefoxx unbanned from Twitch after 3 days

After three days two of Twitch’s most popular and controversial personalities, Amouranth and Indiefoxx have both been unbanned from the platform.

The two streamers were handed suspensions after kickstarting the “ASMR meta,” a style of streaming where the creators would face away from the camera while licking the microphone. While neither revealed what exactly the ban was for, it’s likely Twitch banned the creators for breaking their sexually suggestive content policy.

Over the past month, both women had been part of a debate on Twitch regarding its adoption of a new category, “Pools, Hot Tubs and Beache,s” where streamers could wear beach attire while broadcasting from one of these locations.

Within this new category, both streamers grew to the top with Amouranth leading watched hours in the category substantially with nearly 500,000 of the total 1.4 million hours watched during its first four days.

For both streamers, this was far from their first ban. Indiefoxx has recorded five suspensions so far this year while for Amouranth, this latest ban comes as her fourth of all time. Twitch claims that it may take permanent action against streamers who receive multiple bans so it may be a final chance for these two creators.