Amouranth, Indiefoxxx banned on Twitch

Two popular, albeit controversial, streamers were banned on Twitch today.

Amouranth and Indiefoxx were both hit with bans from the streaming platform today, according to the StreamerBans Twitter account, which tracks suspensions involving partnered streamers. As is the case with every Twitch ban, the platform has not given a reason or duration for the suspension.

And while Amouranth didn’t explain either, she took the opportunity to promote her OnlyFans account via Twitter. Indiefoxx tagged Amouranth in another tweet that alluded to their bans, saying they both had “the weekend off.”

I’ve been banned on twitch

1 like = 1 second shorter ban…https://t.co/zQSBEIfY5x pic.twitter.com/vQULcCIv8L — Amouranth (@Amouranth) June 19, 2021

Based on Indiefoxx’s comment, it’s possible the pair may only be suspended from Twitch for 48 or 72 hours. According to StreamerBans, this is Amouranth’s fourth ban and Indiefoxx’s fifth ban, which may make the suspensions longer than if it were the first time for either streamer.

Both women had recently been at the center of the ‘hot tub’ streaming meta, which revolves around women streaming in hot tubs or pools in bikinis. The streamers also regularly streamed in the ASMR section of Twitch, where they would often lick their microphones to simulate ‘earlicking’ the viewers while wearing lingerie or leggings.

In May, Twitch disabled Amouranth’s ability to generate advertisement revenue on the platform. She claimed Twitch did not warn or give her a previous notice beforehand. A few days later, Twitch reversed its decision and admitted it failed to notify several streamers it had disabled advertisements on their channels. The platform said the channels had been “flagged by the majority of [its] advertiser base.”

This article will be updated when Amouranth or Indiefoxx publicize the duration or reason given for their suspensions.