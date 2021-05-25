Twitch’s new Hot Tub category posts 1.4 million hours watched in 4 days

The new Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category on Twitch had more than 1.4 million hours watched in the first four days since it was added to the platform on Friday, May 21.

Data by research firm Rainmaker and StreamElements had the category ranked 26th among all content on Twitch—and Amouranth dominated it with nearly 500,000 hours watched.

Image via StreamElements

The new category was by no means at the top of Twitch. Its viewership paled in comparison to that of Just Chatting, which had more than 32 million hours watched over the same time period.

Instead, Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches had figures that put it in the same realm as games like Teamfight Tactics, Genshin Impact, PUBG, and Overwatch.

Meanwhile, the “beaches” portion of the category has already led to it becoming about more than just people in swimsuits. The sixth most-watched channel in the category so far has been the MarineMammalRescue.

The channel streams marine mammals hanging out in their rescue habitats with playful titles about being the “#1 Cold Tub Stream” and having the “HOTTEST” sea otters with the “THICCEST FUR.”

With mediocre early viewership, the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category likely won’t be the “meta” that it’s been popularly portrayed as. Instead, it will likely only serve as a niche genre on the platform.

Research released by StreamElements and Spiketrap last week showed that overall, the “hot tub meta” had a negative sentiment attached to it overall.

Image via StreamElements

Ultimately, it was turned into a category after popular hot tub streamer Amouranth expressed issues with Twitch taking away her ad revenue without telling her.

The platform later admitted that it took advertising off of some channels without telling creators. It also said that doing so was a “mistake.” Twitch announced it was creating the new category in the same blog post.