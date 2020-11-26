All Minecraft MC Championship 13 teams

"Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more."

The 13th iteration of the Minecraft Championship, scheduled for Dec. 12 at 2pm CT, will be the last MCC event of 2020. Noxcrew is looking to use the break afterward to improve the event even further by fixing bugs and implementing a new game mode.

The second season of MCC is planned to kick off around early 2021 and the team will share everything new about the event on its social media account.

Green Guardians, featuring GeorgeNotFound, TapL, WilburSoot, and Ph1lzA, took the crown at the last MCC event. The teams will be shuffled once again to increase the competitive spirit and randomness of the event. While previous champions will try their best to infuse their winning mentalities into their new teams, newcomers will strive to prove themselves.

The team names are also slightly changed this time around to capture the Christmas spirit. Here are all of the teams that will be participating in MC Championship 13.

Team Red Reindeer

👑 Announcing Team Red Reindeer! 👑@_K_Elizabeth @LDShadowLady @Mefssss @realQuig



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 12th December 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/xokioTXwta — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 26, 2020

Team Coral Carollers

👑 Announcing Team Coral Carollers! 👑@dantdm @Krtzyy @sapnap @wispexe



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 12th December 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/PgmWA07qFC — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 26, 2020

Team Yellow Yetis

👑 Announcing Team Yellow Yetis! 👑@HBomb94 @Smallishbeans @sylveemhm @TheOrionSound



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 12th December 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/flFJN5uwvY — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 26, 2020

Team Mint Mistletoes

👑 Announcing Team Mint Mistletoes! 👑@froubery @GeorgeNotFound @KarlJacobs_ @LudwigAhgren



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 12th December 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/AhaLnuv4Dm — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 26, 2020

Team Emerald Elves

👑 Announcing Team Emerald Elves! 👑@F1NN5TER @Seapeekay @tommyinnit @TubboLive



Watch them compete in the MC Championship on Saturday 12th December 8pm GMT! pic.twitter.com/lIIcVzBQei — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 26, 2020

This article will be updated as more teams are confirmed.