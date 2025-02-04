Forgot password
Adin Ross, FaZe Banks have big plans for GTA 6—and yes, it involves crypto

The server will be the "best and biggest," Ross claimed.
Andrej Barovic
Published: Feb 4, 2025 11:47 am

Big-time streamers and gaming personalities Adin Ross and Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengtson are already working on building their own GTA 6 server, which should be the “best and biggest” in the game. And, of course, it’s supposed to have a crypto “ecosystem” for players to earn and spend real-world money.

Banks and Ross said this and more in a Feb. 4 stream dedicated to cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-related topics. The pair views GTA 6 as having a ton of potential to be tied in with crypto, with FaZe Banks noting that servers on the upcoming Rockstar title can be their own “crypto-friendly ecosystems” that are “tied to a newly-made coin.” Ross felt this sounded like a good idea, claiming that “me and [Banks] are going to make the biggest server together… and I promise you it’s going to be completely crypto, everything pro-crypto about it.” He also added that they’re aiming to “put a lot of money into it,” signaling a potentially massive investment and venture for the two streamers.

“This is my passion,” Ross went on to say, adding that he’s “making it very clear to everyone [that] you’re going to be paid for playing my game.”

Cryptocurrencies tied to video games aren’t a novel concept, with similar ventures happening across the gaming sphere and including some of the biggest names in the industry. Content creator Logan Paul had a game called CryptoZoo, later alleged to be a complete scam, whereas most recently disgraced streamer Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm ventured to create an NFT-based extraction shooter titled Deadrop, though its developer closed its doors in late January.

GTA 6 will undoubtedly be the biggest title ever to release. With RPG third-party services like FiveM, which are bound to come to the game, custom servers involving crypto could potentially rise up, though the track record of similar previous ventures is all but good.

