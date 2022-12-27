A new costume is set to be revealed for Ouro Kronii on Dec 28

Costume reveals for VTubers are usually pretty big events as they tend breathe new life into the character. This time, it’s Ouro Kronii’s time to receive a new costume, and her kroniis are all for it.

Ouro Kronii is a VTuber from hololive production who debuted in 2021. She’s a member of the hololive -Council-, also known as the second generation of hololive English members. Almost a year after receiving her kimono outfit, she’s receiving a new one, but this time, just as usual, they want you to guess what kind of outfit it’s going to be.

BIG NEWS!!⏳



We are pleased to announce that Kronii (@ourokronii) will reveal her new outfit in 2 days!

Don't miss out!!



📅Dec 28th, 6 PM PST | 11 AM JST (+1Day)



Also! Send your predictions to her on Twitter with the hashtag #Krodrip!#OuroKronii #holoCouncil #hololiveEN pic.twitter.com/isVN3dcYBF — hololive production (English) (@hololivepro_EN) December 27, 2022

The overall reception of the news has been very positive, with some of the fans chiming in with some hilarious guesses, with one fan pointing out the similarity of Kronii’s silhouette with one of gaming’s beloved antagonists, Sephiroth.

While another fan, this time from Kronii’s own tweet about the reveal, thought it’s kind of similar to one of the newer debuted VTubers: Noir Vesper from HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-

VTubers usually feature these predictions or guesses during the costume reveal stream to rate whether they’re pretty close to the actual costume. With Kronii’s personality, expect to see more meme-y type costume predictions before she reveals the new costume.

Ouro Kronii’s costume reveal will happen on her channel on Dec 28th, 6 PM PST| Dec 29th, 11 AM JST. These events are usually big ones with high view counts, so if you’re a fan of Ouro Kronii, you wouldn’t want to miss this stream!