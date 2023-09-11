5 streamers with the most expensive luxury cars

Livestreaming has grown as a viable career choice for many people over recent years, allowing creators to build lucrative careers. For those who have reached the top of the viewing charts, it has allowed them to generate an income large enough to purchase luxury items they can show off to their audience. And what is something that makes you feel like you’re living a higher life than a cool sports car?

People love the idea of owning a super-expensive vehicle. And for a select few streamers with a large following, that dream has become a reality. Here’s a list of five massive creators who own expensive sports cars and love to show them off.

XQc: McLaren 720S Spider

Fans of xQc know about his love for cars, especially with how many games of Rocket League he has played up to now. The streamer has garnered over 11 million followers on Twitch and continues to go live frequently with various games. But xQc also drew attention after purchasing a McLaren 720S Spider. The regular price for the car is around $315,000 when purchasing from a dealership.

During a livestream he hosted in July 2023, xQC mentioned he purchased the car for himself and not as a means to flex on others. “I got a car that’s worth a good amount of money. It wasn’t a flex. I just brought it as, like, a trophy—for everything. And nobody cared. Like, nobody said it was weird or, like, a flex. It was, like, a thing I did.”

Prior to that stream, there was some debate about the ownership of the car. People questioned if xQc actually owned it or if it was under the name of his ex-girlfriend, another streamer named Sammy when it was purchased. However, xQc went on to clarify that he fully owned the car after the two broke up.

Kai Cenat: Lamborghini Urus

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is popular among fans for his enthusiastic personality, as well as his love for gaming and hip-hop. Although he has been making headlines recently after plans for a gathering in New York City went awry, Kai Cenat also attracted attention by purchasing a few luxury cars back in July 2023, including the addition of a new Lamborghini Urus SUV to his already-very expensive collection. The Urus goes for as much as $230,000.

Besides the Urus, Kai Cenat shared an image on Twitter that showed a Mercedes-AMG GT53, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and a Cadillac Escalade, each costing at least six figures.

TimTheTatMan: Jeep Gladiator Hellcat

TimTheTatMan is a wild personality with a passion for games like Call of Duty and Counter-Strike. He’s often known for his hyped reactions and crazy gameplay online against other players, as well as joining various CoD tournaments. Back in 2020, Tim was able to purchase his dream car—a custom Jeep Gladiator Hellcat. It was priced at around $180,000 in 2023 but was much more expensive back when Tim had purchased it, costing the streamer a cool $225,000.

Luckily for Tim, his career as a streamer and competitor has allowed him to purchase other vehicles for his collection over time. Although not as luxurious as his custom Jeep Gladiator Hellcat, Tim also owns a Ford Bronco and a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

Ali-A: Audi R8 V10 Plus

For a streamer who loves to play CoD and Fortnite, Ali-A was able to grow a massive following—large enough to allow him to buy a very expensive car. Back in 2015, he was able to show off a brand new black Audi R8 V10 Plus that he purchased.

It’s a well-balanced supercar that definitely made a big statement when Ali-A showed it off to his many followers. The selling price for Ali-A’s car of choice will cost anyone a hefty $174,000.

CyanidePlaysGames: McLaren 720S

With a massive Twitch following of over 400,000 strong, CyanidePlaysGames has enjoyed a lot of success with livestreaming. He is a variety streamer and car enthusiast who has many videos online that focus on racing and cars. This works out perfectly since his streams were successful enough to allow him to buy a luxury car back in 2018.

Cyanide owns a McLaren 720s that cost around $280,000. For a car enthusiast, this is considered one of the best models that McLaren had made up to that point. The streamer recorded a documentary-style video sharing his thoughts about buying the car with his audience.

