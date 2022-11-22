100 Thieves has one of the most expansive arrays of content creators among gaming organizations, and today the team added one more by bringing on Lough.

If you primarily stick to Twitch, you may not know about the 19-year-old Filipino-American creator, but on TikTok, he has amassed an impressive fanbase of more than one million followers. His content includes lifestyle and gaming, some of which comes from his stream.

Though he doesn’t average more than around 100 viewers on Twitch, he has more than 200,000 followers on YouTube, and his TikToks have the ability to generate hundreds of thousands of views in just a matter of days.

He began working with 100T founder Nadeshot more than a month ago, and he detailed his experience in a one-minute TikTok video last month.

Apparently, Nadeshot followed him on social media and asked to chat with him, but the timing of things didn’t work out until Nadeshot asked Lough if he wanted to head to New York with him. At that point, the two began to collaborate.

Given the past month or so of Lough’s TikTok content, which has included some amount of 100T and Nadeshot in it, the idea that he’d join the squad that already rolls pretty deep seemed like a logical step.

While Lough only posted a reveal video for the announcement on Twitter and TikTok, one would imagine his upcoming content will involve collaborative efforts with the swath of creators on the 100T roster, including gamers like Valkyrae, Yassuo, Fuslie, CourageJD, and BrookeAB.