Starfield’s biggest update yet is coming soon

Hailed by Bethesda as its “biggest update yet,” a sizable Starfield update is planned for release near the end of January with supposedly “over 100 fixes and improvements” to notable quest bugs, graphics, and other issues.

The update will hit Steam Beta first on Jan. 17, giving Starfield players on Steam opted into beta updates the first chance to receive the new fixes. After that, Bethesda has a planned full release date “two weeks later.”

Is that hope on the horizon? Image via Bethesda

As part of Bethesda’s preview of the major update, the developer addressed upcoming fixes to one of the most prevalent and notable issues that has plagued Starfield: quest bugs that stop players from progressing or completing missions. Several players, myself included, have come across bugged quests in Starfield, some of which are part of the game’s main quest line featuring the Constellation group.

A couple of quests in that line will be specifically addressed: “Eye of the Storm issues such as being unable to dock with the Legacy or data transfer not starting, and Temples not showing up in Into the Unknown, will no longer prevent Constellation from exploring the cosmos.” Other notably bugged missions (I still can’t take off from Neon to complete All That Money Can Buy) may be fixed as well.

In addition to the quest bug fixes, the next big update will also add stability and graphical improvements, widescreen support, improved textures, “sun disk geometry, planet ring shadows,” and fix the annoying bug where you the hatch to your ship is marked as “Inaccessible.”

The patch’s full notes are expected to be released on Jan. 17, the day the update goes live on Steam Beta. But this is only a small portion of the massive plan to continue updating Starfield. Back in December, Bethesda promised “feature updates” and official mod support, with the former starting as early as this upcoming February.