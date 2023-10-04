Starfield: How to fix the Breaking the Bank bug

Breaking the Bank is a mission for the Crimson Fleet in Starfield where you infiltrate the cruise vessel dubbed the Siren of the Stars. Since launch, players have reported multiple bugs preventing them from beginning or completing this quest.

Though Starfield was released to critical acclaim, Bethesda’s latest project has been filled with bugs being discovered around the settled systems. Recent patches have attempted to curb some of the more frustrating issues, although many, such as the bugs in Breaking the Bank, still persist. If you are trying to get past this mission in Starfield, here’s what you need to do.

Breaking the Bank Bug in Starfield, explained

Players have reported various different bugs found throughout the Breaking the Bank quest in Starfield. The most prominent issue is a bug that does not allow you to exit the Siren of the Stars after completing the mission objective.

Make sure you have saved before you initiate the lockdown on the Siren of the Stars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is far from the only issue in this quest, however, as others have also reported being unable to dock the Siren of the Stars after speaking with Commander Ikande aboard the UC Vigilance. There are also problems surrounding one of the central figures of this mission, Evgeny Rokov, who fails to give lines that progress the questline.

No matter what issue you are facing, you aren’t suffering through these bugs alone. Thankfully, there are some methods you can try to fix this deluge of issues.

How to fix Breaking the Bank Bug in Starfield

The best way to progress through this bug-prone quest is by saving before you enter the Siren of the Stars and frequently throughout this entire segment of the mission. There are multiple issues that can result in this quest being unable to continue, also possibly trapping your character aboard the Siren of the Stars. If you encounter any of these issues, the easiest fix is to reload your latest save and try again.

The bug that is seemingly most prevalent, which stops you from being able to exit the Siren of the Stars, does have a more specific fix. For some players, opening the hand scanner and following the directed path out did the trick and allowed them to leave without issue. Note that this is not a fix that has worked for everyone.

Finally, there is a more drastic fix to the problem if you are unable to progress without running into bugs. Open the console commands and insert the following: SetStage 0023C6F1 1000. Typing this in updates your quest objective and should allow you to proceed as normal.

Warning: Any use of console commands will prevent you from earning achievements in the future.

Aside from these potential fixes, we can only wait and see if Bethesda addresses the numerous issues Starfield players have faced in this glitch questline.

