Starfield fans claim Bethesda accidentally made the best The Expanse game ever

Starfield may have only been released a week ago, but fans claim it is the best The Expanse game because of the startling similarities between the two—from the storyline and settings to the ship models and even certain characters and their backstories.

Starfield and The Expanse may have aired and launched eight years apart, but their similarities are so startling that fans are claiming The Expanse could almost be classified as the “Starfield television series”, and they’re not particularly wrong.

If you’ve never heard of The Expanse, it’s a science fiction book series-turned-television show set in a future where humanity has gone to the stars and has begun colonizing the solar system. It follows the journey of a ragtag group as they navigate political strife, alien technology, and dangerous situations.

If you’ve been playing Starfield, this storyline and setting may sound quite familiar. This is because Starfield is also set in the future where humans have colonized space, various political factions are working towards their different goals, giant corporations are taking all the resources, and you’re a member of a ragtag group of people with eclectic backgrounds.

There are a lot of similarities between the two, but the same could also be said for Mass Effect, Fire Fly, or even Halo. All of which have similar science fiction themes, factions, and storylines.

But if you’d prefer to embrace The Expanse in Starfield, you’re not alone as there are already mods you can use like a character preset that looks like Camina Drummers and Bobby Draper from The Expanse. There’s even a mod that lets you put the Rocinante and MCRN logos onto a shirt.

Although the two are very different, the similarities between The Expanse and Starfield are similar. So, if you like Starfield, you should watch The Expanse because it’s just that good, and if you love the show, play Starfield.

You won’t regret it.

About the author