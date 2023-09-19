Starfield: All Particle Beam weapons

Particle Beam weapons stand out as a distinct and potent weapon class in Starfield. What sets them apart? They deliver both physical and energy damage, offering versatility against all sorts of enemies.
However, not all Particle Beam weapons are created equal. Take the Big Bang, a Particle Beam Shotgun designed for devastating close combat. It’s perfect when you’re up close and personal, but drops off at medium to long distances—an area where the trusty Novalight pistol shines, which is one of the best.
All Particle Beam weapons in Starfield
Starfield has nine different Particle Beam weapons up for grabs, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles. There’s one for every occasion. If you’re a big fan, why not get them all?
|Weapon
|Damage
|Big Bang
|Physical 32
Energy 94
|Eternity’s Gate
|Physical 17
Energy 50
|Jake’s Hangover Cure
|Physical 32
Energy 94
|Novalight
|Physical Eight
Energy 25
|Reflection
|Physical 42
Energy 137
|Terror Inflictor
|Physical Two
Energy 65
|The Spacer
|Physical Nine
Energy 30
|Va’ruun Inflictor
|Physical 38
Energy 113
|Va’ruun Starshard
|Physical 26
Energy 80
How to make Particle Beam weapons even stronger in Starfield
If you want to make Particle Beam weapons even more effective, you can do so by leveling up the Particle Beams skill in the advanced combat branch. You’ll receive a skill point every time you gain a level.
Particle Beams skill ranks, challenges, and effects
Like other skills, it has four ranks, and each one requires you to complete a specific challenge to unlock a desired effect.
|Rank
|Challenge
|Effect
|One
|Spend four Skill Points in the Combat tree
|Particle weapons do 10 percent more damage
|Two
|Kill 20 enemies with a particle beam weapon
|Particle weapons do 20 percent more damage
|Three
|Kill 50 enemies with a particle beam weapon
|Particle weapons do 30 percent more damage
|Four
|Kill 100 enemies with a particle beam weapon
|Particle weapons have a five percent extra crit chance