Starfield: All Particle Beam weapons

Zap, zap.

A character pointing a gun at the screen in Starfield
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Particle Beam weapons stand out as a distinct and potent weapon class in Starfield. What sets them apart? They deliver both physical and energy damage, offering versatility against all sorts of enemies.

However, not all Particle Beam weapons are created equal. Take the Big Bang, a Particle Beam Shotgun designed for devastating close combat. It’s perfect when you’re up close and personal, but drops off at medium to long distances—an area where the trusty Novalight pistol shines, which is one of the best.

All Particle Beam weapons in Starfield

Starfield has nine different Particle Beam weapons up for grabs, including pistols, shotguns, and rifles. There’s one for every occasion. If you’re a big fan, why not get them all?

WeaponDamage
Big BangPhysical 32
Energy 94
Eternity’s GatePhysical 17
Energy 50
Jake’s Hangover CurePhysical 32
Energy 94
NovalightPhysical Eight
Energy 25
ReflectionPhysical 42
Energy 137
Terror InflictorPhysical Two
Energy 65
The SpacerPhysical Nine
Energy 30
Va’ruun InflictorPhysical 38
Energy 113
Va’ruun StarshardPhysical 26
Energy 80

How to make Particle Beam weapons even stronger in Starfield

If you want to make Particle Beam weapons even more effective, you can do so by leveling up the Particle Beams skill in the advanced combat branch. You’ll receive a skill point every time you gain a level.

Particle Beams skill ranks, challenges, and effects 

Like other skills, it has four ranks, and each one requires you to complete a specific challenge to unlock a desired effect.

RankChallengeEffect
OneSpend four Skill Points in the Combat treeParticle weapons do 10 percent more damage
TwoKill 20 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle weapons do 20 percent more damage
ThreeKill 50 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle weapons do 30 percent more damage
FourKill 100 enemies with a particle beam weaponParticle weapons have a five percent extra crit chance
