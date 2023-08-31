How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

Starfield has several gameplay mechanics that are not initially available to players, but the boost pack is undoubtedly one of the most valuable. Since you do not start the game with your pack immediately available, you might be unsure of how to use it.

You can only use your pack after unlocking the Boost Pack Training skill, and even after that, you can continue to unlock upgrades to increase your item’s efficiency. You should also note that your boost pack will work differently depending on your current planet’s gravity. While in low gravity you will be able to glide across the sky, high gravity planets will only allow a small boost for your jumps.

If you are not sure of how to use your boost pack in Starfield, this is everything that you will need to know.

Starfield Boost Pack, explained

To use the boost pack in Starfield, all you need to do is hold down the ‘jump’ button. For keyboard and mouse users, this should simply mean holding down the space bar for an extended amount of time.

Much like space suits, Boost Packs provide various different armor benefits | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you use the boost pack, you will see a small bar in the bottom right of your screen appear. This bar represents the current fuel status for your boost pack. The bar will slowly regenerate, but once it is depleted, your boost pack will no longer work. This means if you run out of fuel mid-boost, you might take fall damage depending on how high up you are.

You should also make sure that you have a boost pack actively equipped in order to use the skill. Even if you have Boost Pack Training unlocked, you won’t be able to use the pack if one is not equipped. You can hide your spacesuit, helmet, and boost pack while in Settlements, such as New Atlantis or Akila City, though you still will be able to use your boost pack and enjoy all of its armor benefits.

About the author