How to unlock and upgrade the boost pack in Starfield

The boost pack is one of the best and most basic tools in your arsenal in Starfield. But despite how useful the boost pack is, you do not start your journey with the pack immediately available.

The effectiveness of the boost pack depends on your planet’s gravity. On moons or planets will low gravity, you can fly across the sky and will rarely ever need to touch the ground. In high gravity environments, the boost pack will simply add some extra distance to your regular jumps. Either way, the boost pack is an excellent way to gain an advantage over enemies or to flee a dangerous situation.

But if you are looking to use the boost pack in Starfield, you will first need to unlock one specific perk. Whether you’re trying to unlock or upgrade your boost pack, this is what you will need to do.

How to unlock the boost pack in Starfield

In order to unlock the boost pack in Starfield, you will need to put skill points into the Boost Pack Training perk. This can be found in the skills menu, underneath the Tech tab. You should note that you will need to purchase this perk to use your boost pack, even if you already have a boost pack equipped.

The Boost Pack Training skill is the only way to unlock this essential tool | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the Boost Pack Training skill unlocked, you then need to equip a boost pack of your choice. Without an active boost pack equipped to your character, you won’t be able to make use of the skill. You can find boost packs on merchants, downed opponents, or by looting around the galaxy. Boost packs do not only provide this unique ability, but also extra armor and other effects.

How to upgrade your boost pack in Starfield

I tend to use my boost pack very, very often. Whether it be in combat or simply traversing around any given planet, I have found the pack to be the most useful tool in the Starfield. The boost pack skill is not very powerful at the beginning, with limited distance and high fuel consumption per boost. If you find yourself using the boost pack, I highly recommend investing points into it.

You can upgrade your boost pack by returning to the Boost Pack Training skill underneath the Tech skill tree. Once you have enough skill points, all you need to do invest into the higher tiers of the perk. Below are all the skill upgrades for Boost Pack Training:

Rank One – You can now utilize boost packs

Rank Two – Using a boost pack expends less fuel

Rank Three – Boost pack fuel regenerates more quickly

Rank Four – Doubles previous bonuses

Once you unlock all four tiers of Boost Pack Training, you will be able to better utilize your packs on high gravity planets.

