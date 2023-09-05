How to use Outpost Transfer Containers in Starfield

When you build an outpost in Starfield, you will immediately see a menu with tons of different building options, and this can of course feel daunting given the numerous resources you can harvest.

Outpost Transfer Containers allow your resource acquisition to be seamless and hands-off, and utilizing them properly will save you tons of time.

Starfield has followed in the footsteps of Fallout 4 by including an in-depth building system. The feature was originally met with mixed reviews back in 2015, however, we have a feeling it’s going to be different this time. Aside from the fact the execution of outpost building in Starfield feels much smoother and streamlined, the returning feature just makes that much more sense in a space exploration game.

What is an Outpost Transfer Container?

An Outpost Transfer Container enables you to transfer resources that have been harvested from an outpost directly to your ship without needing to even leave the cockpit.

This is not just a quality of life or convenience thing—imagine carrying 400kg of Tungsten to your ship’s cargo hold manually. Any resources stored in your ship are counted as being in your inventory when you access a Workbench of any kind, however, resources from outposts are not. If you’re serious about developing a decent resource line from outposts, then Outpost Transfer Containers are an absolute must.

If you’re VERY serious, you can even build links between different outposts that allow you to transfer resources to and fro, meaning you can pick up all your resources in one stop. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though.

First things first—the Transfer Container.

How to use an Outpost Transfer Container?

Right, so you’ve got your Transfer Container, you’ve got your ship, you’ve got your 1000 kilograms of Iron sitting in an Extractor. Now what?

To actually utilize an Outpost Transfer Container and transfer resources directly from an Extractor to your ship’s Cargo Hold, follow these simple steps:

Land your ship at the desired outpost.

at the desired outpost. Stand up, but do not exit your ship.

Open your ship's Cargo Hold inventory (there is a terminal in your ship's cockpit to do so. In The Frontier, it is just behind the captain's chair on the left).

inventory (there is a terminal in your ship’s cockpit to do so. In The Frontier, it is just behind the captain’s chair on the left). If your ship is docked at an outpost with an Outpost Transfer Container, you can now swap between your ship’s inventory, your own inventory, and the outpost’s inventory.

You can transfer specific items from your outpost to your ship by selecting them, or transfer all resources by following the in-menu prompt.

If you’ve landed at an outpost, opened your cargo hold, and don’t have the option to access your outpost’s inventory, it is most likely caused by a lack of power, a lack of an Output Link, or your ship being too far away from the Outpost Transfer Container.

“Put ‘er down right there.” Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to build an Outpost Transfer Container

The first you will need is an Outpost. At the desired location, bring up your scanner and then follow the prompts to place an outpost. This will allow you to build within a very large radius around the outpost.

The next thing you’ll need is an Extractor. There are tons of different Extractors, but thankfully, only relevant ones will appear in the build menu.

You cannot build a Chlorine Extractor unless there is Chlorine to be harvested. Each Extractor requires different resources to build.

Next, your Extractor needs to be powered. There are tons of different power sources you can build, and different Extractors will require different amounts of power. Check the requirement of yours by hovering over it, which will display a number requirement for power. Tab over to Power in your building menu, and build any power source that reaches or exceeds this number. You do not need to connect your power source to your Extractor in any way, power will automatically flow between the two.

Anybody want a drink? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now, we just need to build a Transfer Container and connect it to our Extractor. Find the Storage tab and select the first option.

To build a Transfer Container, you will need:

Iron (eight)

(eight) Lubricant (four)

(four) Tungsten (five)

These resources should not be difficult to obtain and can be bought in almost any city or found on many different planets. While you have the Transfer Container highlighted, you can press R to track the required resources, which will highlight them whenever you encounter them, so you won’t have to keep double-checking what it was you need.

Once you’ve created your Transfer Container, you must connect it to your Extractor before it can be used. Doing so is very simple, which means it’s very easy to forget. Highlight the Extractor and select Create Output Link. A red line will appear. Point the line to the Transfer Container, which will turn the line green. Once it’s green, select Create Output Link again, and you’re all set.

You should now be able to utilize the Transfer Container from your ship’s cargo hold. If you cannot, and you’ve double checked that you’ve built everything correctly, it means that your ship is too far away.

It is unlikely, but the Landing Point for the outpost may be too far away for your ship to access the Transfer Container. To avoid this happening, I landed my ship in an area before building an outpost there I could preview the distance.

If you’ve already built an outpost and don’t want to start over, you can simply build a Landing Pad near the Transfer Container. Doing so will require eight Aluminum and 40 Iron. The necessity for Landing Pads can be avoided altogether by building near Landing Points, but they will allow for greater freedom in Outpost locations.

