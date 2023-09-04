How to remove an Outpost Beacon in Starfield

Outpost construction is one of the most overwhelming yet rewarding systems in Starfield. You are faced with dozens of crafting recipes, finding out where to get certain materials, and trying to find the right spot to place your Outpost Beacon.

Your Outpost all starts with where you place the beacon. This has a great impact on the efficiency of your base, as you can mine specific materials and gain access to certain structures you might not be able to build otherwise. However, we’re all human in Starfield, and sometimes mistakes happen. There are times when you might misclick when placing a beacon or you simply want to change your Outpost’s location.

Removing an Outpost Beacon in Starfield

An Outpost Beacon in the distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At first, it might seem like there is no option to remove an Outpost Beacon. When you go into your Outpost mode in Starfield, you can only pick up and move the beacon. There is no visible option to delete it like there is with any other structure or item you place around your base.

To remove the beacon, you actually don’t need to be in build mode. Instead, you can simply walk up to the Outpost Beacon and hold the button that pops up next to the “Rename” option. For me on PC, this is R, while controller players need to press X. Make sure you hold it, as simply pressing it will bring up the Rename menu.

When you hold the button, you will get the option to delete the Outpost Beacon. If you have placed any kind of structures or items in your base around the beacon, you need to delete those first before deleting the beacon. Any active crew members assigned to the base will become unassigned as well.

If everything in your base is gone, you can successfully remove the Outpost Beacon and find a new spot for a base in Starfield.

