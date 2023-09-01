How to recover from damage and obtain max health in Starfield, explained

Adventuring in Starfield is a lot of fun, but it can also be challenging. Just like in any great space journey, there will definitely be times when you get hurt by sneaky aliens or dastardly space pirates. But you don’t have to stay hurt for long. You can recover health and even increase the maximum amount you have.

How to recover from damage in Starfield

The best way to recover from damage and restore your health is by using medical items like Emergency Kits, Med Packs, and Trauma Packs. You can find these while exploring or buy them from shops during your journey. They’re super handy and will give your health a quick boost.

But what if you’re in the mood for a snack? Eating food can also help you heal. While it might not heal as much as medical items, there’s a trick to it. If you gather all the ingredients for a special dish and cook it at an outpost, it’ll heal you even more. And if you started the game with the Chef background and the Gastronomy skill, it’ll have an extra kick.

Want to take your healing to the next level? Dive into some research. By studying Pharmacology, you can unlock cool skills that help you heal even faster.

For instance, Cellular Regeneration lets you heal automatically after getting hurt in battle. Nutrition boosts the healing you get from food. And with Rejuvenation, you’ll be healing all the time, even without doing anything.

How to increase max health in Starfield

Increasing your maximum health can be done by leveling up the Wellness skill. The first rank provides a 10 percent health increase. As you progress, the second, third, and fourth ranks each add another 10 percent. By fully mastering this skill, you can achieve a total health boost of 40 percent.

Related: Where and how to get more ammunition in Starfield

Another option is available right at the beginning of your journey. When creating your character, you can opt for the Alien DNA trait. This unique trait grants additional health, but makes medical items and food restore less health than they typically would, so choose wisely.

About the author