How to get Heart Plus in Starfield

With unpredictable challenges lurking around every corner in Starfield, having a stash of Heart Plus can make all the difference.

Not only does it boost your maximum health by 20 percent but it also grants 200 damage resistance for a solid two minutes. It gives you an edge in combat and offers a safety net during those intense moments when everything seems to be going south.

This enhancement can be a gamechanger, providing the extra durability you may need in challenging quests. Luckily, there’s no shortage of it either.

Where to find Heart Plus in Starfield

Like most items, you can find Heart Plus on the bodies of fallen enemies, inside loot chests, and in some of the many storage facilities and labs you’ll stumble across throughout your adventure. A good place to find a lot of them is inside lockers in the Kreet Research Lab on Kreet. Rummage through them and you’ll find plenty to kick-start your stockpile.

If you’d rather save yourself time and have some Credits to spare, you can purchase Heart Plus from all sorts of vendors, including Trade Authority in Akila City, Cydonia, and Neon, as well as Reliant Medical in New Atlantis, Med Bay in The Well, Newill’s Goods in Neon, and more.

The price tends to be around 450 Credits, making them one of the more expensive Aid items behind Junk Flush and Med Packs, but they’re worth it if you need extra health and resistance. Most vendors don’t stock more than seven, but their stock resets every 24 hours (in-game), which you can skip by going to a bed or chair and resting.

Given its availability, both through exploration and purchase, it’s a good idea to always have some Heart Plus on hand; you’ll never know when it might come in handy.

