How to get trauma packs in Starfield

You may not be able to wait for time to heal all wounds in Starfield. In some cases, you’ll need to urgently heal up to avoid dying. That is where the likes of trauma and med packs come into play, allowing players to heal up fast.

Trauma packs and other healing items are categorized under the Aid category in Starfield. If you like picking fights in most dialogue options, then you’ll go through med packs as if they were water.

Considering Aid items can be out of stock at times, we recommend stacking up on them whenever you get the chance.

Where to get trauma packs in Starfield

Doctors in major cities

The best way to get trauma packs in Starfield is by buying them from major city doctors. Almost all doctors located in large cities will have a stack of trauma and med packs. If they run out, their stocks should replenish in a day or two.

Trauma packs have a value of 575 and a mass of 0.10 in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find doctors in medical centers or med bays. If the city you’re in doesn’t have any supplies, ensure to check out the general store as well.

First aid stations

Green first aid stations, which will be mounted to walls, can store trauma and med packs in Starfield. While looting new in-door areas, keep an eye out for these green boxes and check what’s inside. Even if there isn’t a trauma pack inside, you should find other consumables or crafting items that can be used to heal.

First aid stations can be found mounted on walls inside buildings in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does a trauma pack do in Starfield?

The trauma pack is an item that is used for healing in Starfield. When activated, the trauma pack will heal you for eight percent of your health for four seconds.

If you’d like to make the most out of each healing item, you can consider learning the Medicine skill, which is categorized under Science skills. Upon gaining proficiency in Medicine, the effects of healing items like the trauma kit will increase.

