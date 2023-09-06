How to play Starfield on Xbox One

Follow these simple steps.

A player aiming at an enemy.
Image Via Bethesda

Many Xbox X/S and PC players joined the Starfield party with their Xbox Game Pass subscriptions when the game launched on Sept. 6, but it’s worth remembering Xbox One players can enjoy the game as well.

While Starfield was primarily designed for new-generation consoles and PCs, Bethesda and Microsoft made sure those who own older Xboxes could enjoy the intergalactic experience as well.

If you’re an Xbox One owner and want to embark on a space adventure in Starfield, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how.

How to play Starfield on Xbox One: A step-by-step guide

Art for Starfield showing characters in space above a building.
Starfield is finally here. Image via Bethesda

You first need to have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access the game. It’s a little bit more expensive than the regular subscription since it costs $16.99, but it’s worth the few extra bucks for Starfield alone.

To play Starfield on your Xbox One, you’ll have to make use of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Once you’ve purchased Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, head over to “My Games & Apps” and proceed to “Apps.” There, you should see the option to launch the Xbox Game Pass application. Launch it and Starfield will be among the available games. To play it, simply press play and enjoy the game streamed directly to your console.

  1. Purchase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
  2. Head over to “My Games & Apps”
  3. Proceed to apps
  4. Launch Xbox Game Pass
  5. Select Starfield and press play
Since the game is streamed, you’ll need a strong and stable internet connection. A download speed of 20 or more Mbps is required for optimal experience and better quality, according to Xbox’s official page. If you don’t meet the criteria, you may experience some lag.

