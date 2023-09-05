How to join the Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield

The Xenofresh Corporation is one of the many Factions you are able to join in Starfield. While this Faction is more of a company than anything, it still qualifies and you will need to go through a lengthy series of quests before you’re able to join.

You will likely first hear about the Xenofresh Corporation when you have landed on the planet Volii Alpha in the Volii system.

Here, you will find the cyberpunk-inspired city of Neon, which is controlled by the Freestar Collective in Starfield. Neon is home to several intersecting questlines, and one of them leads to you being allowed to join the Xenofresh Corporation.

Joining the Xenofresh Corporation in Starfield

For starters, you need to make your way to Neon, which is accessed through the Volii system on the planet Volii Alpha.

There are no requirements to get to this city, but your Constellation questline and other Faction quests will eventually lead you to Neon one way or the other.

Starting the Loose Ends quest

When you first arrive at the Neon Spaceport, you will walk over a bridge and through a security gate. Here, two security guards will be telling a man to get on the ground and accuse him of smuggling Aurora. This man’s name is Neshar, and if you stay long enough for the guards to escort Neshar away, you will start the quest called Loose Ends. Your first objective in this quest is to speak to Neshar, who is locked away in the Neon Security HQ building.

Neshar in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This building is to the left of the Spaceport entrance, and you can visit it as soon as you arrive in the main part of Neon. You will find Neshar in a prison cell, and you can speak to him to learn that he actually is guilty of smuggling Aurora.

However, he wants his boss, Yannick Legrande, to know he is still loyal to him. To prove this, Neshar asks you to retrieve his package of Aurora from his spacecrate.

Follow your quest marker to the Ebbside area of Neon, speak to the spacecrate manager, and you will then have access to Neshar’s living space. Go inside, retrieve his package inside of the yellow crate on the ground, and then return to the main area of Neon to find the Legrande’s Liquor store. Yannick Legrande, Neshar’s boss, is behind the counter inside the store, and you can give him Neshar’s package after a bit of dialogue.

Working for Yannick Legrande

After you give Legrande the package, you can further the dialogue by saying “I admit I’m curious about what I delivered.” Choosing this dialogue option will make Legrande interested in working with you further, and he even gives you a job to track down an employee of his that is causing trouble.

Yannick Legrande in his shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The employee’s name is Felix, and Yannick wants him off Neon, either dead or alive. Once again, you need to head back to the Ebbside area of the city and enter the Warehouse 01 building. Inside here, you will be attacked by four Syndicate enemies.

Kill them, and then go upstairs to find Felix. You can either kill him on the spot or tell him to leave the planet. If you have Sarah Morgan traveling with you, I recommend letting Felix leave, as she will not be happy if you kill him.

Regardless, once Felix is dealt with, head back to Yannick Legrande and tell him the job is done. He will be happy with your performance, and offer to let you in on his smuggling operation. The only problem is Neshar was his middle-man between him and the Aurora.

Aurora on Neon is only produced by the Xenofresh Corporation, and it is a highly controlled substance. Xenofresh has exclusive rights to hunt a certain kind of fish that helps produce the Aurora. Yannick Legrande needs the Aurora to continue making his signature beverage, Blend. So, with Neshar locked away, you need to join Xenofresh to access the Aurora and a contact that Neshar had inside the company.

Applying for a job at the Xenofresh Corporation

The final leg of your endeavor to join Xenofresh isn’t too difficult. Yannick will hook you up with a false ID, which has the first name Riley, and tell you to go apply for a job at Xenofresh. Their building is located right near the Ryujin Industries Tower.

Applying for a job at Xenofresh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re inside the Xenofresh building, speak to the secretary and she will tell you to apply for a job at the nearby computer. Here, you can enter the following answers to get an interview with a higher-up at the company:

“I am extremely well-rounded and capable.”

Doctorate Degree.

Draw Amp’s chemical structure.

These were the answers I submitted, and it led to a job interview. However, I believe you can submit any answers and the interview will be yours regardless. With the answers submitted, you can return to the secretary, who will tell you to visit the Underbelly for your interview.

You will interview with a woman named Valentina Gurov, and this isn’t so much an interview as you simply get the job on the spot. With that, you successfully join the Xenofresh Corporation, even if it is under false pretenses.

Making Aurora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your next task will be actually doing labor for Xenofresh, which requires you to make samples of Aurora. After this is done, you will head to the break room and meet a woman named Robie, who was Neshar’s contact inside the company. Speaking to Robie will progress your questline with Yannick Legrande.

And, most importantly, you now have access to the Xenofresh Corporation.

