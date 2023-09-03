How to get Tau Grade Rheostats in Starfield

You'll want enough of these components to build the outpost of your dreams.

If you want to build an outpost of epic proportions in Starfield, you’re going to need plenty of resources and crafting components. One of these many components is the Tau Grade Rheostat, which can be used to craft power supplies.

Luckily for those who’ve run out of Tau Grade Rheostats, there’s a quick way to get more.

What are Tau Grade Rheostats used for?

Tau Grade Rheostats are a required component of many items used for building outposts. One of these items is a Fueled Generator, which produces 20 units of power by using the element Helium-3.

Tau Grade Rheostats in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can build an outpost by landing on the surface of a planet, pulling out your Hand Scanner (default key is F on PC and LB on Xbox), and hitting the keybinding shown at the bottom of the scanner’s HUD. After you’ve placed your Outpost Beacon, you can cycle through the structure menus to see all the different buildings and objects you can place and what materials they require.

How to craft Tau Grade Rheostats in Starfield

Before you can craft Tau Grade Rheostats, you’ll need to find and use an Industrial Workbench. These workbenches allow you to craft outpost materials, like Adaptive Frames and Isocentered Magnets, and are scattered around the universe. The easiest one you can find, though, is in the basement of the Lodge. When you enter the Lodge, look to your right, and you should see a hallway with a flight of descending stairs. Head down these stairs, and you’ll find a number of crafting stations, including an Industrial Workbench.

You can easily find an Industrial Workbench in the basement of the Lodge. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tau Grade Rheostats require Beryllium and Copper to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you find an Industrial Workbench, you’ll see a screen like in the image above. This menu will tell you exactly how many materials you need to craft a component. For the Tau Grade Rheostat, you need one unit of Beryllium and one unit of Copper.

Where to purchase Tau Grade Rheostats

If you’re not interested in the physical labor required for crafting, you can buy Tau Grade Rheostats from vendors around the universe. One of these vendors, Apex Electronics, can be found in the Well under New Atlantis.

Apex Electronics in the Well sells Tau Grade Rheostats. Screenshot by Dot Esports Speak to the store’s employee, Henrik Zuran, to purchase items. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak to the store’s employee, Henrik Zuran, to purchase Tau Grade Rheostats. Once you’ve obtained the component, it’s back to the stars to build the outpost of your dreams.

