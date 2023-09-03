How to get Isocentered Magnets in Starfield

The Isocentered Magnet is a crafting material in Starfield that is primarily used in workbench recipes as well as outpost construction.

For the most part, you will see the need for the Isocentered Magnets come in the form of structures on your outpost or in the recipes of certain weapon and spacesuit mods. They are also required for specific research projects associated with outpost development. Needless to say, if you’re planning on making a large outpost or want to mod your gear, then you will need Isocentered Magnets in Starfield. While you might have picked up one or two along your travels, this material can be quite annoying to obtain in the galaxy.

Luckily, I have a guide that will show you exactly how and where you can acquire Isocentered Magnets so you never have to look for them again.

Getting Isocentered Magnets in Starfield

The easiest way to acquire Isocentered Magnets is by crafting them at an Industrial Workbench. You first gain access to one of these workbenches at The Lodge, which is the headquarters for Constellation.

If you head into the basement of The Lodge, you will find a room full of workbenches and stations. One of those is an Industrial Workbench, and you can interact with it to bring up a menu of craftable materials. Scrolling down the list will reveal the recipe for an Isocentered Magnet, which calls for just one Nickel and one Cobalt.

The crafting recipe for the Isocentered Magnet. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nickel and Cobalt are common minerals to find when surveying a planet. You can see if a planet has either Nickel or Cobalt deposits by viewing it from your galaxy map and then scanning it. Alternatively, you can also track either mineral from directly inside the Industrial Workbench. This will cause the game to show you where you can acquire the minerals.

If crafting Isocentered Magnets isn’t your speed, you can also purchase them in decent supply at a few vendors around different systems in Starfield. Here are some vendors I found that sell Isocentered Magnets:

Wen Tseng at the UC Distribution office in the Commercial District of New Atlantis.

Kolman Lang at the Trade Authority office on Neon in the Volii system.

Dietrich Sieghart at the Sieghart’s Outfitters store on Neon.

An Isocentered Magnet. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m sure there are plenty of other locations that sell Isocentered Magnets, but those are the few vendors I have discovered so far.

In addition to crafting and purchasing them, though, you can also simply find Isocentered Magnets in random places around Starfield. I have looted some in random fracking stations and outposts on planets all across the galaxy. Just make sure you’re searching everywhere for them, but you can hone in on locations that specialize in crafting and construction.

