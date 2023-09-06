How to get Peaches in Starfield

In Starfield, Peaches are a delightful find. The Settled System offers a range, from alien varieties to those grown from Earth’s seeds. They’re consistently sweet and tasty and give a two-point health boost. While that’s modest on its own, combining them in recipes amplifies their benefits.

Though they’re rare in the wild, certain vendors stock them, with one in particular being a consistent source for me.

Where to find Peaches in Starfield

If you’re on the hunt for Peaches in the expansive universe of Starfield, your destination should be Jane’s Goods, nestled in the heart of Cydonia on Mars, within the Sol star system.

Cydonia can be a bit tricky to get around because of its winding paths and multiple levels, but don’t let that deter you. To find the bar, enter the central hub and make your way down the main ramp. From there, take a right, and you’ll spot an elevator. Hop in and select the P1 floor. As the elevator doors slide open, you’ll see Jane’s bar on the other side of the room.

Interact with Jane and take a look at what she has to offer. You should see some Peaches in the ‘All’ or ‘Aid’ categories of the menu. She might not have a lot in stock. I often see just a pair available, but they’re always a bargain at 35 credits each.

Peaches are good bang for your buck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If she’s run out, don’t stress. Simply find a spot to rest for a day in the game, and when you return, there’s a good chance her stock will be refreshed. While you’re there, stock up on some Oranges too. Together, they make an incredible combination to use at Cooking Stations.

Related All resources and materials in Starfield and where to find them

For those feeling a bit more adventurous, you can also find Peaches in all sorts of different locations. Think of places where food is typically stored: fridges, kitchen benches and tables, lockers, and even some storage boxes. But a word of caution—if you’re grabbing these, make sure you’re not being watched. Taking them unnoticed is key, or you might be labeled a thief.

About the author