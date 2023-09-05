In Starfield, upgrading your weapons, packs, and spacesuit can make a massive difference in combat and exploration. Monopropellant is a resource you’ll need for research, crafting, and upgrading your gear.

There are a few ways to obtain this resource by visiting different vendors or gathering raw materials to craft it. Here’s how to get Monopropellant in Starfield.

Where to buy Monopropellant Tanks in Starfield

Outland shop is in the commercial district of New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports Purchase Monopropellant from vendors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To purchase Monopropellant, you can visit different vendors across the major areas on different planets. I found Monopropellant at the Outland shop in the Commercial District of New Atlantis (planet Jemison). Speak to Cornelius to access his wares, and scroll down to the Resources tab to find this manufactured component. Monopropellant costs around 76 credits, and having the Commerce skill unlocked gives you a discount while purchasing from vendors.

These are some of the other locations where you can purchase Monopropellant, as well.

Dietrich Sieghart has some of the rarest resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Visit Sieghart’s Outfitters located in Neon on planet Volii Alpha, and speak to Dietrich Sieghart. This NPC has some of the rarest resources like Amino Acid, Comm Relays, Isocentered Magnets, and more. His shop is close to the spaceport area in the Neon Core region.

How to craft Monopropellant Tanks in Starfield

Craft Monopropellant to save credits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also craft Monopropellant at any Industrial Workbench, but you’ll need a few raw materials to make this resource. To craft this resource you’ll need the following materials in their respective quantity:

With these materials in your inventory, visit an Industrial Workbench to craft this rare resource.

How to use Monopropellant Tanks in Starfield

Use Monopropellant to unlock Pack Mods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Monopropellant is a resource required to complete Research Projects that unlock modifications to improve your gear. Similarly, you’ll need this resource to add mods to your boosterpacks. Interact with a Research Laboratory, scroll down to the Equipment tab, and select Pack Mods.

Monopropellant is required to add Pack Mods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After unlocking Pack Mods, head over to a Spaceship Workbench to add them to your gear. Select the Pack you want to upgrade and choose the Boosterpack Mod slot. From here you can improve the boosterpack mod. Remember, boosterpacks can be exceptionally handy during combat and exploration, so I recommend upgrading them quickly.

